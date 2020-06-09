Three months after San Bernardino County declared a public health emergency, the county has made much progress in fighting the coronavirus -- but more work will need to be done in order to completely stop its spread.
As of June 9, the county had 6,417 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 221 associated deaths, the county said. Fontana had 690 cases and 17 deaths on that date.
While the number of cases is still rising, hospitalizations have been relatively stable for several weeks, and the projected number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the county has risen to 3,767, the Department of Health said.
Officials said that because the county has largely achieved its goal of "flattening the curve" in the rate of new infections, local public health and healthcare systems have been given a chance to ramp up testing, obtain supplies of personal protective equipment, and be prepared in case a potential surge of new patients takes place.
And just as important, many businesses have been given the green light from the state to reopen, under certain conditions, thus helping to reinvigorate the economy.
"Our county must continue to meet the state's readiness criteria to enable our reopening process to continue," said 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales during a press conference on June 5.
Gonzales, whose district includes part of Fontana, said she was pleased that the county continues to have fewer than 8 percent of people testing positive for the coronavirus on a weekly basis.
The county is building and maintaining its testing capacity, including the establishment of a walk-up testing program at the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana which will be operational through July 3.
"We thank all our businesses -- and everyone who is patronizing these businesses -- for following public health safety guidelines," the county said in a news release. "We are progressing because we’ve all done our part. Residents are wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing their hands when entering a business (or facility). Business are taking care of employees and making appropriate operational changes to ensure safety."
----- DESPITE these positive advances, there is always a concern that a new spike in cases could arise.
Congresswoman Norma Torres (D-35th District) addressed the issue of whether the recent protests regarding the death of George Floyd could increase the risk for COVID-19. Protests have taken place at many cities throughout the county, including Fontana, during the past two weeks.
"Protesting is an important right and meaningful route for change," Torres said in a message to her constituents. "If you are demonstrating, I encourage you to stay safe and wear a face covering, use hand sanitizer frequently, and continue social distancing. COVID-19 is still spreading -- let's continue to flatten the curve AND fight for equality!"
During some recent protests in Fontana, the participants overwhelmingly were wearing face coverings.
"If you have protested, get tested for COVID-19," said Torres, whose district includes part of Fontana. "If you participated in a protest and haven’t been able to social distance, you may want to get tested even if you are not symptomatic."
----- TWO of the places that have been particularly susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks have been correctional facilities and nursing homes.
On June 7, the county reported that four additional county jail inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate is at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, one is at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, one is at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center, and one is at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
As a result, a total of 81 county jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months. Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus, the county said. Sixteen inmates have recovered from the illness.
"The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment," the county said in a news release.
"All inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19."
One additional department employee -- a deputy assigned to corrections -- recently tested positive for COVID-19, the county said. The deputy is self-isolating from home.
A total of 23 department employees have now tested positive. Thirteen of the employees have recovered from the virus; other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks, the county said.
Meanwhile, at the state prison facilities, the number of cases has continued to surge.
The California Institution for Men in Chino had a total of 561 cases and 12 deaths as of June 9, the county reported. There were another 133 cases at the California Institution for Women.
----- NURSING FACILITIES have been hit hard by the coronavirus. More than one-third of the county's COVID-19 deaths have been reported at nursing facilities.
Some of the worst outbreaks include:
• Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa -- 116 cases and 21 deaths
• Las Colinas Post Acute in Ontario -- 63 cases and 13 deaths
• Highland Care Center of Redlands -- 40 cases and 12 deaths
• Reche Canyon Regional Rehabilitation Center in Colton -- 45 cases and nine deaths.
