Three years ago, the world was plunged into a nightmare called COVID-19.
Now, the pandemic has largely diminished, but not before causing the deaths of more than 1.1 million people in the United States and 6.8 million around the globe. Older adults experienced the highest fatality rates.
In San Bernardino County, there have been 703,901 positive cases and 8,167 deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the outbreak began in March of 2020, according to the county’s COVID-19 website on March 3.
In Fontana, close to 800 deaths have been reported over the three-year period. Exact totals are unavailable because the county is no longer providing information about specific cities.
Fortunately, the number of new cases has continued to go down ever since a small spike occurred last December. There has not been a repeat of the huge surges which took place in January of both 2021 and 2022.
By the end of February, the number of new daily cases in the county had dropped below 100.
On Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation which ended California’s COVID-19 state of emergency. President Biden announced he will end the nation’s state of emergency on May 11.
A year ago, during a visit to Fontana, Newsom laid out his SMARTER Plan which detailed California’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.
“The state’s SMARTER Plan will maintain California’s operational preparedness to address the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to guide the state’s work to support communities across the state,” Newsom said in his recent proclamation. “Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and treatment continue to be available at sites within local communities across the state.”
More than 100,000 California residents have died due to the coronavirus, but Newsom said that overall, the state’s actions have been effective:
• California’s COVID-19 death rate was among the lowest in the nation.
• If California had Texas’ death rate, 27,000 more people would have died here.
• If California had Florida’s rate, 56,000 more people would have died here.
• Nationally, the COVID-19 death rate was 339 per 100,000, far above California’s rate.
• California administered more than 88 million vaccines — translating to nearly 73 percent of the state’s population being vaccinated.
San Bernardino County’s vaccination rate, however, is below that of the state. Only 64.1 percent of the county’s residents have received a vaccine, and just 54.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
The vaccines continue to make a huge difference in the lives of residents. Of the fatal cases with a known vaccination status, 728 county residents were fully vaccinated and 2,267 were not fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are still available from county public health sites, hospitals, and pharmacies.
The Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center has appointments for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is located at 9791 Arrow Route, and the phone number is (909) 477-2781.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.