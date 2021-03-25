California will be greatly expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine next month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on March 25.
Beginning on April 1, residents ages 50 and above will be eligible to sign up for an appointment, Newsom said on Twitter.
And then starting on April 15, eligibility will be expanded to everyone ages 16 and over.
"The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Newsom said.
The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has dropped dramatically in San Bernardino County and in the state as a whole during the past two months, enabling officials to announce that more sectors are eligible to get vaccinated.
However, the rollout for the vaccine has still been relatively slow in San Bernardino County, and it is not clear when all those persons who are now eligible will finally be able to get their shots.
Earlier this month, officials announced that individuals aged 16 to 64 whose medical condition puts them at high risk should they contract COVID-19 are now eligible for vaccination in the county.
Others currently eligible for the vaccine include individuals working in any role in the food and agriculture sector from the California Essential Workforce list. This sector also includes any employee working in a restaurant, food delivery and veterinary services.
Other sectors previously opened for vaccines include persons working in education and childcare, all those age 65 and over, social workers, public transit workers, utility workers, and anyone working in health care or emergency response.
Persons who believe they are eligible for vaccination under these guidelines can make an appointment at https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/
If access to the website is a challenge, or if persons need personal assistance, they can call the county COVID hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.