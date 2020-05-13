All city-owned facilities in Fontana will remain closed until further notice, the City of Fontana announced on May 13.
Last month, the city changed its original facility reopening from May 1 to May 15 with the possibility of an extension. The new extension provides the city more time to finalize its reopening plan in coordination with state and county health authorities during the coronavirus crisis.
The plan details a gradual process to ensure the safety of the public and employees including the installation of plexiglass shields, signage, and sanitation stations in select, essential areas. The city's intention is to continue to follow all regulation and guidance from state and county health authorities, the city said.
Facility closures include the Police Department lobby, City Hall lobby, Community Services Administration Office, Development Services Organization lobby, Public Works lobby and Human Resources lobby.
Although lobbies are closed to the public, the offices are still operational. During the closure, the public is encouraged to handle city-related business by phone, email or by visiting the website at www.fontana.org.
All community and neighborhood centers (including the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex) remain closed. As a result, all recreational programs, activities, classes, and sports field rentals have been cancelled until further notice.
Open spaces, walking paths, and trails in parks remain open for residents to enjoy. However, all park amenities are closed, including playgrounds, picnic shelters, tennis courts, basketball courts, parking lots, the dog park, and fields used for sports practice. Outdoor exercise is encouraged as long as residents practice social distancing.
