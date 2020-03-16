All classes have been cancelled at Chaffey College's campuses until March 27 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the college said in a letter to students.
On March 30, nearly all Chaffey College classes will be taught in an online format. Any class switched to online format will no longer be held on campus. Students are asked look for an email from their instructors by March 27 with specific information on their classes and next steps.
In addition, Student Support Services is transitioning many services online, including admissions, financial aid and counseling.
Any need for services can be accessed by phone or email.
"We will continue teaching courses online for as long as needed," Chaffey College said. "The situation with COVID-19 is dynamic, and the college has a responsibility to act in accordance with state and federal guidelines that support the health of students, faculty, and staff. As the situation evolves, more information will be distributed about changes."
Additional information regarding Chaffey College’s COVID-19 response efforts may be found at www.chaffey.edu/coronavirus as well as social media accounts.
