Fontana Unified School District’s five comprehensive high schools have been recognized among the top-performing public high schools in the state and country for their academic success and college readiness efforts, earning inclusion in the 2022 Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
Fontana A.B. Miller, Fontana, Henry J. Kaiser, Jurupa Hills and Summit high schools earned high rankings among approximately 1,603 high schools in California — placing among the top 30 percent of schools. Each high school celebrated a graduation rate of 94 percent or higher, according to a news release issued by FUSD.
“Fontana Unified School District aims to empower students to unlock their potential and strive for success in any academic and professional paths they choose to explore,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “Our comprehensive high schools play a vital role in these efforts. Congratulations to our students and employees for achieving this well-deserved honor yet again.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 17,800 public high schools across the U.S. and ranked them at the national, state and local level. The methodology used to determine the rankings focuses on college readiness, proficiency and performance in math and reading, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
The methodology was adjusted to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. Department of Education allowing all states to forego testing in 2019-20. U.S. News relied on historic assessment data from the three prior ranking years, and incorporated state science assessment data from 2018-19 to capture a broader measure of learning. Each school received an overall score that correlates to its percentile position in the 2022 Best High Schools rankings.
FUSD has established a robust college and career readiness program that offers rigorous courses, hands-on learning experiences, and increases access to higher education and employment opportunities.
Students can earn college credit through a variety of Advanced Placement courses; engage in a globally focused, inquiry-led learning framework through the District’s International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes; learn skills for lifelong academic success through award-winning Advancement Via Individual Determination programs; and gain industry-level experience through a wealth of career technical education pathways, including aviation, information and communication technologies, bio animatronics, automotive technology, public safety, media and entertainment, and more.
