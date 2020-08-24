All of Rialto Unified School District's classes were shut down because of a malware attack, and Bridge Academy (the district's online instruction program) was suspended, the district announced on Aug. 23.
All of the schools were affected, including Kordyak Elementary School, which is located in the far northern area of Fontana.
"The District is working diligently to investigate," the Rialto Unified School District said in a Facebook post.
Malware is software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system. This impacted the operation of the district's computer systems, and the district shut down network and Internet immediately after discovering the issue.
The district said that all students in grades 9 through 12 were to discontinue the use of district-issued Windows-based devices, which may carry the malware. These devices were to be returned to the school sites or departments, and replacement devices would be issued.
Chromebooks or iPads issued to students in grades pre-K through 8 were not affected by the malware, and students were able to retain their devices.
Outlook, Remind App, and Parent Portal were not available. The district was communicating to students via Gmail, Blackboard, Peachjar, social media, and the district website.
On Facebook, Yaaser Mahmood commented: "This is so sad that people would do this. The education system is already working around this COVID situation and now this."
