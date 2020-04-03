All of the school districts serving Fontana residents have announced they are closing their schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year because of the coronavirus threat.
----- THE ETIWANDA School District, which includes elementary and intermediate schools in northwestern Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga, will be closing all schools, offices, and childcare.
The closure was approved during an emergency board meeting on April 1.
Distance learning will continue until May 21.
----- THE COLTON Joint Unified School District, which includes elementary schools in southeastern Fontana and Bloomington, announced its closure on its website.
"Please know regardless of these developments, our commitment to the education and wellbeing of our students is and will remain unwavering. We continue to move forward with our plans for distance learning and our chromebook distribution at schools, as well as student meal services for the coming weeks," the district said.
----- THE CHAFFEY Joint Union High School District, which includes Etiwanda High School, made its announcement via a message by Superintendent Mathew Holton.
"I am especially concerned about the Class of 2020 and please know we will make every effort to listen and work with our seniors to help them through this unprecedented time. They WILL have a graduation ceremony, once it is safe to do so, and we will work with principals and students to explore other senior activities as well," Holton said.
