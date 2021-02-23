All teachers, school support staff, and licensed child care providers are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in San Bernardino County, the county said in a news release on Feb. 23.
Vaccines are available to public and private school staff as well as those serving colleges and universities.
Educators and staff can now use any existing vaccine distribution site in the county by making an appointment at sbcovid19.com/vaccine for a county or state public health site, local pharmacy, grocery store, physician’s office, or hospital. Also, many schools and districts have made arrangements with local hospitals to vaccinate their employees, so teachers and support staff are encouraged to ask their employers if such arrangements have been made.
Eligibility is limited to those educators and staff who live or work in San Bernardino County. They are reminded they do not need to arrive more than 15 minutes before their appointment, and proof of residency and employment is required at the time of vaccination.
“Thanks to everyone’s efforts to bring this virus under control, kindergarten-through-sixth grade schools in our county can now reopen,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Making vaccinations available to all teachers and school staff will allow many schools to bring students back into the classroom where they belong.”
On Feb. 19, the county registered an adjusted case rate of below 25 for five consecutive days, which means that beginning this week, all K-6 schools became eligible to reopen, provided they follow specific safety measures.
“The potential reopening of our schools is great news for our children and their parents,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Dawn Rowe. “We hope that all teachers and school staff will take advantage of this new vaccination opportunity.”
----- IN RECENT WEEKS, the county has made strides in vaccinating the senior population, and vaccination appointments that were once scarce are now available at many places for the same day. The county continues to urge seniors 65 and over to get vaccinated.
The county is also taking additional steps to assist seniors trying to schedule vaccination appointments with extended hours for its vaccination hotline (909-387-3911) and added staff to handle calls. The county last week launched a mobile vaccination program focused on senior centers, libraries, and other locations convenient for the county’s older residents.
Frontline health care workers, law enforcement officers, and firefighters are also eligible for vaccinations. The state will eventually provide direction and enough vaccines to open eligibility to other sectors of the county population, county officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.