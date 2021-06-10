The City of Fontana completed the installation of an all-way stop at the intersection of the Route 210 Freeway and Beech Avenue on June 9.
Due to safety concerns, city staff applied for an encroachment permit from Caltrans, which maintains the intersection. After a review process, the all-way stop plans were approved.
Stop ahead signs and pavement legends on Beech were also included in the installation. Additionally, changeable message signs are in place and flashers have been temporarily installed on the signs to alert drivers to the new traffic controls.
"The ultimate goal is to install a traffic signal with additional intersection lighting and marked crosswalks," said Mahmoud Khodr, the city's senior traffic engineer. "Because this process can take additional time, the installation of all-way stop controls will serve as an interim measure."
The city’s Traffic Engineering staff will continue to monitor this location for any changes with respect to traffic circulation and safety.
Local residents have been very concerned about the intersection because of serious collisions that have taken place there recently.
