Allegiance STEAM Academy - Thrive (ASA) is wanting to open a new school in southern Fontana this fall, school officials said.
ASA is a tuition-free charter-based public school located in Chino that provides an educational approach and instructional model based on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM), according to ASA CEO Dr. Sebastian Cognetta.
“As a former student and teacher in this community, I know that Fontana families will benefit from Allegiance’s model,” Cognetta said. “We plan to help students develop as critical thinkers, civic leaders, and socially responsible citizens that can be integral to their communities and beyond.”
He said ASA has received significant praise for its STEAM approach, even hosting California Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond last October.
The school is beginning the process to earn authorization for its expansion into Fontana.
If approved, ASA Fontana plans to begin enrollment for the 2022-2023 school for a capacity of 420 students in Transitional Kindergarten through 8th grade.
“Every hour spent in school should add to a child's sense of worth, well-being, and wonderment,” said ASA parent Crysti Gonzales. “Allegiance STEAM Academy is where respect, integrity, and passion work together to raise and expand education standards consistently. I continue to choose ASA because I believe that it is worthy of my children's time. I am grateful that my family and many others have been given the opportunity to be part of such an enriching, diverse, and exemplary community.”
Founded in 2018, ASA received the authorization to operate from the Chino Valley Unified School District for the 2018-2019 school year.
Cognetta said ASA has continued to maintain robust programming and curriculum supported by 104 faculty and support staff and many additional services such as after-school programming, tutoring, and a wide range of clubs and sports.
Since its opening, ASA’s growth has surpassed expectations with a current enrollment of 900 students and waitlists of several hundred students in each of its years in operation, Cognetta said.
For more information about ASA Fontana, visit www.asafontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.