Almond Elementary School showed its appreciation to students by presenting them with plush therapy tools, designed to provide comfort and bolster much-needed personal connections, prior to the return of in-person instruction in April.
Almond students received a Mimbleball, a plush five-inch-round, cuddly therapy toy with button eyes and long kinetic hair that helps relieve stress and anxiety and can be enjoyed by all age groups. The Mimbleballs were presented during Almond’s weekly meal distribution on March 31.
“We understand that students have gone through a very tough year and we wanted them to receive a special gift from the school to let them know that they are always close to our hearts,” Almond Counselor Debbie Hornaday said. “A Mimbleball’s therapeutic powers are evident the moment you hold one in your hand. We feel this will be a huge help as students return to school.”
Hornaday, known to her students and colleagues as Ms. Dee, met Mimbleball Inc. President Julia Chambers at an education conference in 2019. The doll, created in 2017 by Chambers’ 10-year-old son Theo, became a much sought-after therapeutic tool for both children and adults. The Mimbleball soon evolved into a collectible, with six distinctive designs.
When Almond families arrived at school to receive their Mimbleball, they were greeted by the Easter Bunny, who helped distribute gift bags that also included a social-emotional resource booklet provided by the Fontana Unified School District's Multi-Tiered System of Supports department.
“We are very excited to see the reactions of the families when they receive their doll,” Almond Principal Tim McCaffrey said. “Mimbleballs have shown to have positive effects for seniors suffering through Alzheimer’s or dementia and as a calming agent for children. When you pick one up, you can’t put it down. We think this is a perfect fit for our community.”
District and city representatives were present for the distribution, as well as members of the Almond Parent Teacher Organization and a district employee dressed as Elsa from the musical “Frozen.”
