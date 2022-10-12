The American Cancer Society will be holding its Relay For Life of Inland Empire West on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Heritage Intermediate School in Fontana.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 13766 S. Heritage Circle.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world's largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer.
Funds raised through the event directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings.
For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/inlandempireca or call Shelly Reinhart at (909) 908-8594.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.