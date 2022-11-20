American Legion Post 262 will provide free Thanksgiving meals in Fontana on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24.
The meals will be served from noon to 5 p.m.
The American Legion is located at 15840 Foothill Boulevard.
This event is free to any individual or family who may want a Thanksgiving dinner.
For more information, call American Legion Post 262 at (909) 823-8061.
