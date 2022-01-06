American Legion Post 497 in Bloomington will be hosting a dinner on Friday, Jan. 7.
Chili verde, beans, rice, and tortillas will be served for a $10 donation starting at 5 p.m.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 9, Post 497 will have a full menu breakfast for an $8 donation.
Post 497 is located at 9980 Cedar Avenue.
