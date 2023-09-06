American Legion Post 497 will hold a dinner on Friday, Sept. 8.
The dinner will consist of a ribeye steak, baked potato, baby carrots, and dessert for a $15 donation.
The dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m., followed by Karaoke with Joyce.
Post 497 is located at 9980 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
