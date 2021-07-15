American Legion Post 497 will be holding an event on Friday, July 16.
A dinner with chile verde, rice, beans, tortillas, chips, salsa, and dessert will be offered for a $10 donation.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at 9980 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
Karaoke with Joyce will also take place.
