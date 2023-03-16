American Legion Post 497 hosts events for the community on a regular basis.
The post offers affordable food on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5 p.m. and breakfast on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Post 497 also provides opportunities for Karaoke, dancing, pool tables, and opportunity drawings.
In addition, on Saturday, March 25, Post 497 and a downtown boys’ ministry will hold a veterans appreciation event from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be free gifts for all veterans on this special evening. Hot dogs and chips will be sold for $3.
Post 497 is located at 9980 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
