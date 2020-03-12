American Legion Post 772 will be holding a St. Patrick's Day event on Tuesday, March 17.
Corn beef and cabbage with red potatoes and all the fixings will be served for a donation of $10. The event starts at 3 p.m. and continues until all the food is gone.
Post 772 is located at 16767 Spring Street in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 829-9490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.