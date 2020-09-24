American Medical Response San Bernardino County is welcoming its new therapy dog, Rampart, who recently passed his Certified Therapy Dog exam.
AMR acquired Rampart when he was 10 weeks old and he is now a year and a half.
At the age of 4 months, he started basic obedience classes, progressing through advanced obedience classes. At 8 months, he passed his Canine Good Citizen Certification (CGC) which tests the dogs by AKC standards of obedience.
Since then, he started with a local therapy dog group, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this group was suspended.
Rampart has visited all San Bernardino County AMR and Reach operations for various visits and after critical calls.
In addition, he has visited the Victor Valley paramedic program, the local county supervisor, and local hospitals to meet with their staff after some critical calls to provide emotional support.
Now that he is certified, he joins the GMR Therapy Dog Team, one of 22 dogs across the country ready to respond to caretakers wherever he is assigned.
Rampart's handlers are Mike Romo (operations manager of Victorville AMR) and Leo Lara (operations supervisor of Victorville AMR).
