The City of Fontana will be partnering with the American Red Cross for the organization's monthly blood drive event on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The blood drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
Interested persons are urged to schedule an appointment online by visiting http://ow.ly/U95m50FALwd and enter sponsor code: LEWISLIBRARY.
