The San Bernardino County Board of Education voted Dec. 12 to elect Andrea De Leon to her first term as board president.
The Board also elected Laura Mancha as vice president, returning her to a role she previously held in 2021.
Both positions are a one-year term. The County Board of Education holds an election every December for the ensuing year.
De Leon, elected to the Board in 2020, represents Trustee Area E, which includes the unified districts of Bear Valley, Colton Joint, Morongo, Redlands, Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint and most of Rim of the World. De Leon is also the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
Veteran member Mancha, a long-time Fontana resident, represents Trustee Area C, which includes the school districts of Fontana Unified, Chino Valley Unified, Cucamonga, Mountain View, portions of Chaffey Joint Union High and a small section of Ontario-Montclair.
The Board welcomed new members Ryan McEachron and Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers together with returning member Rita Fernandez-Loof. Each took the oath of office to begin four-year terms.
McEachron represents Trustee Area A, which includes the school districts of Adelanto, Apple Valley Unified, Baker Valley Unified, Barstow Unified, Helendale, Hesperia Unified, Lucerne Valley Unified, Needles Unified, Oro Grande, Silver Valley Unified, Trona Joint Unified, Victor Elementary, Victor Valley Union High and a portion of Rim of the World Unified. He replaces Ken Larson, who was not reelected.
Dowdy-Rodgers represents Trustee Area D, which includes the unified school districts of Rialto, San Bernardino City and Snowline Joint. She replaces Michael Gallo, who did not seek reelection.
Fernandez-Loof, elected to her second four-year term, represents Trustee Area B. That area includes the school districts of Alta Loma, Central, Etiwanda, Mt. Baldy Joint and Upland Unified, plus portions of Chaffey Joint Union High and most of Ontario-Montclair.
The County Board of Education establishes policy, adopts an annual budget, approves building plans and conducts appeal hearings for student expulsions, inter-district transfers and charter schools. The Board meets monthly, generally on the first Monday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.