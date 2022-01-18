The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors on Jan. 14 announced that it has appointed Angela Garcia to fill its vacant Division One board position.
Division One includes the communities of Fontana, Bloomington, and Jurupa Valley.
Garcia, a professional engineering geologist, is filling the seat that was left vacant by Kyle Crowther, a Fontana native who accepted an out-of-state job opportunity in December.
“Director Garcia is a highly qualified individual with years of technical, government, and outreach experience,” said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins. “We’re excited to work with Director Garcia to provide more communities of the Inland Empire with safe, sustainable, affordable and reliable water for decades to come.”
Garcia holds bachelor's and master's degrees in geology with an emphasis in environmental hydrogeology from Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Los Angeles, respectively.
“It’s an honor to be trusted with serving and representing the public in the management of our world’s most critical resource: water,” said Garcia. “As water demand rises and sourcing additional water becomes ever more difficult, it’s my priority to connect with local ratepayers and utilize every resource we can to improve water reliability.”
In addition to her duties as WVWD director, Garcia serves on the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Environmental Justice Inter-Agency Task Force and as an engineering geologist for the State of California Environmental Protection Agency (Cal EPA) Department of Toxic Substances Control, where she plans, organizes and initiates inspections, investigations and enforcement activities at hazardous waste, storage and disposal facilities.
