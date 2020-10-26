Another coronavirus testing site has now opened in Fontana.
The City of Fontana, in partnership with the State of California Department of Public Health and San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, is holding walk-up COVID-19 testing at the Jack Bulik Center, which is located at 16581 Filbert Street in the central part of the city.
Testing will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Symptoms are not required to test.
Walk-ins are welcome, but residents are encouraged to make an appointment at sbcovid19.com. When making an appointment, select the "State Testing Sites" tab.
Those who cannot access the form can call (888) 634-1123 to make an appointment. Persons are advised to not call the Jack Bulik Center directly.
Fontana residents will continue to be served by the Jessie Turner Center in northwestern Fontana, which has been a coronavirus testing site for several months. The Jessie Turner Center is located at 15556 Summit Avenue and testing takes place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
