Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again.
The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
The city is in search of food and novelty vendors for the upcoming event. Interested persons are invited to submit a vendor interest form on the city’s webpage at:
https://www.fontana.org/formcenter/community-services-9/vendor-interest-49
“Once submitted, please allow three business days for a confirmation response,” the city said in a news release. “Please note: submitting a vendor interest form does not guarantee a spot at the event.”
For more information about becoming a vendor, call the Community Services Department’s Special Events Division at (909) 349-6953 or e-mail: events@fontana.org. To stay up to date with this event and upcoming events, visit the events page at Events.Fontana.org.
