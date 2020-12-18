San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford is seeking applications from residents residing in the county's 2nd District who would like to serve on the county’s Senior Affairs Commission or the Regional Parks Advisory Commission.
“Both of these commissions provide valuable insight and recommendations on how the County serves its residents, and I encourage anyone who has a desire to give back to their community to apply,” Rutherford said.
The 2nd District includes the western area of Fontana in addition to other cities.
The seven-member Regional Parks Advisory Board meets monthly, usually on the second Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in San Bernardino. Meetings typically last an hour to an hour and a half. Commissioners provide input on regional parks operations countywide.
The Senior Affairs Commission provides recommendations and input on how the county provides services to seniors. The commission meets monthly on the third Wednesday in San Bernardino. Meetings usually last from one to two hours.
Members of both commissions are required to take an online ethics course. Interested residents can submit their applications online or print and submit them by mail or email http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Forms/BCCApplication.aspx.
