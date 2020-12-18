Applications are now being accepted from citizens who are interested in being appointed to the Planning Commission and the Parks, Community and Human Services Commission in Fontana.
Any qualified resident in the City of Fontana who wishes to be considered for one of those two commissions can contact the City Clerk's Office at (909) 350-7602.
Applications are available on the city webpage at http://www.fontana.org.
Applications will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
