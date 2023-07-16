Applications are being accepted for consideration for the 2024 San Bernardino County Grand Jury.
The Civil Grand Jury is charged by the California Penal Code to investigate all aspects of county government, including cities and special districts, to ensure the county is being governed honestly and efficiently and that county monies are being handled appropriately.
The San Bernardino County Superior Court is looking for interested county citizens who want to:
• Become involved
• Promote sound government
• Make recommendations to improve services
Citizens interested in Grand Jury service must submit an application for nomination. Applications will be screened by San Bernardino County Superior Court judges. Those individuals whose applications and/or subsequent interviews reveal that they possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of a Civil Grand Jury will be nominated to proceed.
The deadline to apply is July 31.
For more information, call the San Bernardino County Grand Jury office at (909) 382-3971.
To apply, visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/grandjury/become-a-grand-juror/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.