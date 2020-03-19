Although the public is not able to visit Fontana City Hall, applications and payments for business licenses, dog licenses, sewer bills, and parking citations are still being accepted by the Management Services Department.
Payments and related documents can be left in the drop box at the back of City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
----- DOG LICENSES
At this time, payments via check, money order or credit card (except American Express) can be accepted. Payment and related documents can be left in the drop box located at the back of City Hall. To pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679. Related documents include a copy of both the rabies certificate and spay/neuter certificate with the veterinarian's signature.
For questions, contact enunez@fontana.org or (909) 350-7681.
----- SEWER BILLS
Mail in payment with account number or service address to:
8353 Sierra Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
Or to pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679.
For billing questions, please contact dlambrich@fontana.org or (909) 350-7670.
----- PARKING CITATIONS
Citations can be paid online at citationprocessingcenter.com and credit card (except American Express) by calling (909) 350-7679. For citations that require proof of corrections, contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 for information, then pay at above website or mail in payment.
----- GENERAL BILLING
Mail in payment with customer or invoice number on it to:
8353 Sierra Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
Or to pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679.
For general billing questions, contact msolberg@fontana.org or (909) 350-7683.
----- BUSINESS LICENSES
Applications for specific business licenses can be found online and mailed with payment to:
8353 Sierra Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
For questions or more information, contact tvaldez@fontana.org or aalvidrez@fontana.org. You may also call (909) 350-6561 or (909) 350-7675.
----- PASSPORTS
Passport services are suspended until the City Hall lobby reopens. For applications and other travel-related information visit: travel.state.gov
The lobby of City Hall, the Police Department, Development Services Organization office, and Community Services office are closed through Friday, May 1, or until further notice. For more information on the coronavirus, visit readyfontana.org.
