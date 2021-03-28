Applications for the San Bernardino County Civil Grand Jury are now being accepted.
Successful applicants will serve as grand jurors for the 2022 calendar year beginning on Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
The Civil Grand Jury is charged by the California Penal Code to investigate all aspects of the county, including cities and special districts, and potentially hear information on certain criminal investigations.
All communications to the Grand Jury are confidential and every signed citizen complaint is responded to after investigation.
Service as a grand juror involves an average of three to five full working days per week, which is compensated at $60 per day with appropriate mileage. The regular Grand Jury meeting place is located in the City of San Bernardino.
To be eligible for selection, a person must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen, and a resident of the County of San Bernardino for at least one year prior to appointment. Other requirements include sufficient knowledge of the English language, possession of natural faculties, of ordinary intelligence, sound judgment, and good character. By law, elected public officials are not eligible.
Interested citizens are encouraged to apply online. Applications can also be submitted in-person by downloading here, sent by mail, or picked up in-person at 172 West Third Street, Second Floor, San Bernardino. The application deadline is Friday, July 30.
For further questions or comments, visit the Grand Jury’s website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/grandjury/ or contact the Grand Jury coordinator at (909) 387-9120.
