Ar-Rahman Islamic Center in Fontana will be giving out free food on Saturday, April 10.
The food distribution event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the mosque, which is located at 7641 Sierra Avenue.
The event is designed to help Fontana residents who are suffering because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.