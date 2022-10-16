Local residents are invited to join 22,000 San Bernardino County employees and 700,000 other people living and working in the county by practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 during this year’s Great ShakeOut.
“San Bernardino County is earthquake country, and the shaking can start at any moment,” the county said in a news release. “Being prepared offers you and your loved ones the best chance of survival and recovery, which is what the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is all about.”
For tips and ideas to consider during an earthquake, visit:
https://www.sbcounty.gov/uploads/SBCFire/documents/oes/shakeout/afn/ShakeOut_California_2022_disability.pdf
Family members and friends are encouraged to participate in the ShakeOut from work or home. Persons can register as ShakeOut participants by visiting:
https://www.shakeout.org/register/
----- IN ADDITION, the San Bernardino County Museum will be hosting a Free Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum parking lot.
“Everyone plays a part in the emergency planning process and it takes the whole community including government, first responders and the community, working together to respond to and recover from an emergency or disaster,” the county said. “The Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness Expo is a great opportunity for community members to learn more about how to prepare for emergencies and disasters as well as the potential risks and hazards in San Bernardino County.”
Museum galleries will be open and regular admission fees apply.
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
