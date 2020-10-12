The San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum will be presenting “Drop, Cover and Hold On” virtually for the annual Great ShakeOut drill taking place on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m.
Museums, libraries, and parks across the world will be participating in this earrthquake drill.
Local residents are encouraged to join online daily via the San Bernardino County Museum and Victor Valley Museum Facebook pages for week-long activities (Oct. 12-15) featuring live demonstrations, STEM activities highlighting earthquake science, emergency preparedness assets, and community partner resources.
The San Bernardino County Museum is inviting individuals, families, businesses, schools, government agencies, and organizations to learn more about emergency preparedness and sign up for the Great ShakeOut at www.ShakeOut.org/register.
Why is it important to do a Drop, Cover, and Hold On drill? To react quickly, persons must practice often. They may only have seconds to protect themselves in an earthquake, before strong shaking knocks them down -- or drops something on them. Practicing helps them be ready to respond.
If you are inside a building, move no more than a few steps, then Drop, Cover and Hold On:
• DROP to the ground (before the earthquake drops you!),
• Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and
• HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops.
For additional emergency preparedness resources, visit https://www.ready.gov/ or www.fema.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.