Arrowhead Regional Medical Center recently hosted about a dozen students from 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford’s Youth Council.
The students donned hospital scrubs to tour the Operating Room, Burn Unit, Information Management, and the Emergency Department and Trauma bays.
The students had the opportunity to speak with doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals about the different career routes ARMC has to offer.
The Youth Council is a group of engaged, motivated high school students that serves as an advisory board to Rutherford, whose district includes Fontana. The council identifies youth related problems and participates in volunteer activities throughout the 2nd District.
