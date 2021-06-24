Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Colton has opened a new comprehensive oncology and infusion therapy center for its patients fighting cancer.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on June 7 and was attended by 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford, 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., as well as Colton Mayor Pro Temp Ernest R. Cisneros.
The center’s Medical Oncology/Hematology Department is staffed by physicians from City of Hope, a respected and well-known national cancer center.
“ARMC and City of Hope physicians look forward to welcoming patients into our state-of-the-art oncology and infusion therapy clinic,” said William L. Gilbert, chief executive officer at ARMC. “With the expertise of City of Hope physicians at ARMC, we have the ability to expand our cutting-edge care by providing patients access to comprehensive, high-quality, evidence-based cancer services.”
The cancer treatment center is equipped with two waiting areas, four patient restrooms, 11 private exam rooms, and 17 spacious and semi-private infusion bays complete with a personal television and USB port. The center was specifically designed to offer spacious accommodations for family members or friends who are accompanying a patient during his or her cancer treatment.
The oncology/infusion therapy center hopes to advance timely diagnosis, treatment, and support, along with access to Patient Navigators who can help guide patients through complex cancer system barriers. Patients at the center have access to social workers for follow-up treatment and additional services, as well as psychosocial screenings. On-site nutritionists are also on hand to provide support throughout cancer treatment.
“The increasing complexities of cancer care delivery require a new, multidisciplinary approach,” said Siamak Saadat, M.D., a City of Hope hematologist and oncologist. “We’re grateful to the County for partnering with ARMC and look forward to future collaborations that will continue to improve the well-being of residents in the City of Hope and all of San Bernardino County.”
