An armed man from Fontana who was allegedly considering dying by "suicide by cop" was arrested during a confrontation on a busy roadway in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
No persons were injured during the incident, which took place on Oct. 31.
At about 3:11 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a report of a man brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and San Bernardino Road.
The victim reported to deputies he was involved in an argument with the suspect, who had pointed a handgun at the victim and told him he was going to kill him.
Deputies contacted Melvin Roney Lesure, 34, a short distance from the incident location. Lesure was ordered by deputies to stop, but he continued to walk away into heavy traffic, the Sheriff's Department said.
While doing so, Lesure told deputies he had a handgun in his backpack, and he repeatedly reached inside the backpack and quickly removed his hand without a handgun several times, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies continued to order Lesure to stop, but he refused to comply with the deputies' commands.
Deputies were then able to take Lesure to the ground when they determined his hands appeared to be free of any weapons. He was quickly detained without further incident.
During a search of Lesure's belongings, a loaded handgun was located inside the backpack along with two replica handguns. During an interview with Lesure, he allegedly told deputies he was thinking about dying by "suicide by cop."
He was charged with resisting an officer, assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
