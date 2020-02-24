A 37-year-old armed man was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Fontana on Feb. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Officers attempted to stop a gray Nissan Sentra for vehicle code violations in the area of Beech and Baseline avenues. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.
The driver, Fabian Valdez, drove recklessly through the Village of Heritage and onto Foothill Boulevard, police said.
Valdez traveled westbound on Foothill to the Interstate 15 Freeway, where he attempted to negotiate a right turn onto the northbound on-ramp. However, Valdez lost control and drove off the road, disabling the car. He tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the pursuing officers.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a short barrel .22 caliber AR15-style rifle.
Valdez was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
