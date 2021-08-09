An armed man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit which ended in a collision in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Aug. 4 at about 10:50 p.m., Fontana P.D. dispatch received a call regarding a man with a gun at a motel in Fontana, said Officer Kevin Anderson.
Upon arrival at the location, officers saw the suspect fleeing the scene in a black Mitsubishi and pursued the vehicle.
The pursuit ended at Locust Avenue and Upland Avenue, where the suspect let the Mitsubishi continue southbound on Locust with no driver in the vehicle. The vehicle collided into an electrical box.
Officers took the suspect into custody near Locust and the Pacific Electric Trail. A firearm was recovered at the scene with the suspect.
