An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and possibly left on bike or on foot.
No persons were injured in this incident.
