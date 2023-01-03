An armed robbery occurred at a store in Fontana on Jan. 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at a 7-11 in the 10900 block of Sierra Avenue.
A male suspect forced the two clerks into a corner of the store at gunpoint. The suspect demanded the register be opened as he held the clerks at gunpoint. The clerks complied, and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money and fled from the business.
Officers are currently following up on leads, according to Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
