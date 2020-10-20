Back in 2018, a Moreno Valley man led a crew that committed at least 15 armed robberies of Inland Empire AutoZone stores, sometimes using an AR-15 rifle, before being arrested by Fontana Police Department officers after a high-speed pursuit.
Two years later, on Oct. 19, the suspect in the case, Daeon Raishawn Cox, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Cox was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal. Cox pleaded guilty in July of last year to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The string of robberies committed by Cox and his co-conspirators began on Sept. 5, 2018 and enabled them to make off with more than $11,000 in cash before they were apprehended three months later.
In many of the robberies, Cox or a co-conspirator brandished or pointed a gun at the AutoZone employees in order to gain compliance. These firearms included at least two handguns, and in some instances, an AR-15-style rifle. Cox directly participated in at least eight of the armed robberies, plus one additional attempted robbery.
“[Cox’s] actions placed innocent lives in grave danger, and inflicted immeasurable emotional trauma on the tens of employee victims whom he and his co-conspirators robbed -- victims who were just trying to make an honest living,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.
One of Cox’s co-defendants, Dashon Raymond White, 26, of Moreno Valley, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to conspiracy to one count of interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2021.
Cox, White, and co-defendant Jada Shardae Allen, 20, of Perris, were caught after their attempt to use an AR-15-style rifle to rob an AutoZone on Dec. 12, 2018 was interrupted by Fontana officers, who had been conducting surveillance at the store in the 14000 block of Baseline Avenue.
The suspects led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 15 and threw the rifle out of the car. The chase ended when they crashed in Rancho Cucamonga and tried to run away. Cox was found hiding in a garbage can. All three suspects were eventually apprehended by officers. Officers recovered the firearm on the side of the freeway.
