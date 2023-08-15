An armed man who was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy died after being shot by Fontana Police Department officers at Sierra Lakes Golf Course on Aug. 15, authorities said.
The suspect was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and was confirmed deceased on Aug. 16.
No officers were injured in the incident, according to Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to the 16600 block of Colonial Drive in the northern area of Fontana in reference to a "shots fired" call at a residence, Delair said.
The reporting party stated that a man shot his gun inside a house. The man then left, walking from the residence with two handguns with him, police said.
Officers encountered the man on the golf course and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Delair said.
Check back later for more details.
