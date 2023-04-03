An armed teenager was arrested after he allegedly tried to get away from police in Fontana on April 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 12:40 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Juniper and Miller avenues. Two of the three occupants were juveniles.
The lone adult in the group, Israel Gonzalez, 19, ran from the vehicle. Officers gave chase and caught him after a short foot pursuit, said Fontana Public Information Officer Steven Reed.
During the chase, Gonzalez allegedly tossed a loaded handgun, which was recovered by police. Gonzalez was arrested and booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.