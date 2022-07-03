An armed teenager was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit in Fontana which later ended at a movie theater in Rialto on July 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:40 p.m., Rialto Police Department officers were chasing a black Mercedes being driven by a 15-year-old boy when the pursuing unit was involved in a traffic collision at Baseline and Alder avenues, the Fontana P.D. said.
Fontana officers saw the Mercedes at Juniper and Baseline avenues and pursued the vehicle, which fled at high speeds throughout Fontana and eventually headed back toward Rialto, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
"Eagle-1 (helicopter) arrived overhead and tracking mode was initiated," Delair said.
The suspect eventually parked the Mercedes at the Cinemark Renaissance Marketplace movie theater at Renaissance Parkway.
Officers chased the suspect into the movie theater and took him into custody, Delair said.
A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle, Delair said.
The Rialto P.D. took custody of the juvenile.
