On March 31, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) reached a major milestone of zero COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to a news release issued by San Bernardino County.
The last time ARMC had zero COVID-19 patients was in March 2020, when the pandemic began.
“ARMC staff celebrated with an ice cream social as every single one of them contributed to this milestone with their hard work and dedication to combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release said.
“We are proud of ARMC’s committed, compassionate health care team, including our physicians, residents, nurses, ancillary and support staff and all who work here,” said ARMC Hospital Director William Gilbert.
The county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to remain low. The coronavirus positivity rate has plummeted to 1.3 percent from a January 2022 high of 31 percent.
“All of this is good news, but we are still in a pandemic and we all need to continue to be careful to ensure the numbers stay low,” said Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “If you are gathering for Easter or a spring party, consider getting a COVID-19 test in advance and if you have not been vaccinated or are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, please make an appointment.”
For vaccine appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
As of April 8, there have been 567,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,826 deaths in the county. In Fontana, 70,320 cases and 694 deaths have been reported.
In March, the Public Health Department detected the COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 variant in San Bernardino County and has been carefully monitoring its spread.
For more information about COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, visit sbcovid19.com or call the hotline at (909) 387-3911.
