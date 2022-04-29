Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) will be opening an expanded new clinic location in northern Fontana.
This location at 16888 Baseline Avenue features two procedure rooms, 30 exam rooms, three consult rooms, and spaces to view or read patient educational materials.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clinic took place at the new location on April 20. In attendance were staff from the Fontana clinic, hospital administration and San Bernardino County staff members.
The clinic will be serving patients in the near future, according to a news release issued by the county on April 29.
“The new, state-of-the-art clinic in Fontana allows ARMC to expand and enhance the essential health care services the hospital provides to our residents,” said 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford. “While the clinic features additional space and new equipment, patients will be comforted to know the staff members who have served them for so long will remain at the new site.”
Patients can visit the Fontana location to receive medical services that include radiology, mammograms, ultrasounds, enhanced care management (ECM), and laboratory services, including specimen collection and blood draws.
“This clinic will provide many services for those in need of medical services and health maintenance to prevent long-term health issues,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., “For those in need of labs, family health medicine, pediatrics, geriatrics, and maternity services, etc., this facility is a great place to head on over to. Looking forward to seeing the constant growth Arrowhead Medical Regional Center has in our community. Stay safe and healthy.”
The Fontana clinic currently sees an average of 1,400 patients a month. The larger new facility allows for more patients with a wider range of health care needs to be seen.
“This expansion will give us the opportunity to better serve our Fontana patient community,” said ARMC Hospital Director William Gilbert. “This larger facility allows us to serve a greater number of patients, and we also will be able to accommodate more resident physicians for rotations through our clinic.”
