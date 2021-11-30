Health officials are urging all eligible persons to be vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19, especially because of concern over the new omicron variant which was discovered in several foreign countries recently.
The omicron variant has not yet been found in the United States, but is likely to arrive here at some point, officials said.
Not much is known about the new variant, and experts are racing to learn more about it.
On Nov. 29, President Biden said: "This variant is a cause for concern — not a cause for panic."
Biden said the key is for people to get the vaccine, which greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
"The best protection against this variant or any of the variants out there is getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot," he said.
In San Bernardino County, 54.5 percent of the eligible residents (ages 5 and above) are fully vaccinated.
----- FONTANA has had a total of 46,864 confirmed coronavirus cases and 629 deaths as of Nov. 29, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 363,247 cases and 5,952 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for individuals 5 years or older who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.