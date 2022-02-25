As COVID-19 Numbers Drop, Public Health Continues Offering Services to Community
San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop and were down to an 8 percent positivity rate on Feb. 25 from a high of 32 percent in early January, the county said in a news release.
Since the pandemic began two years ago, a total of 564,861 cases have been confirmed in the county, and 6,449 people have died as of Feb. 25. In Fontana, there have been 69,770 cases and 674 deaths.
While the COVID-19 numbers appear to be easing, the county’s Department of Public Health continues offering services to the community to help keep the pandemic under control.
• The department launched a new community-friendly COVID-19 treatments and therapeutics website:
https://sbcovid19.com/treatments-and-therapeutics-for-covid-19/
Medical Providers interested in learning more about COVID-19 treatments or therapeutics can call the county’s support team at (909) 601-4593.
• COVID-19 Ambassadors, who provide educational COVID-19 health presentations, are back serving the community through in-person events and presentations. Their services can be requested through https://sbcovid19.com/health-ambassador-program/.
• Members of the county’s COVID-19 vaccine team won a California State Association of Counties Merit Award for their excellent support for COVID-19 vaccine providers. To learn more about becoming a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit https://sbcovid19.com/vaccineprovider/.
“Even though we are seeing a decline in our positivity rate, we must remain vigilant to keep ourselves and others safe,” said County Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “If you are eligible for a booster and haven’t received it, we recommend you get a booster shot.”
Residents who have questions about COVID-19 or who would like to get tested or vaccinated can visit sbcovid19.com for information. Persons may also call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
