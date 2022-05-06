The Fontana Unified School District’s Board of Education voted recently to grant a four-year authorization to Allegiance STEAM Academy - Thrive (ASA), paving the way for ASA to launch its K-8 school in Fontana.
“We want to thank the community, Fontana Unified School District staff, and the Board of Education for their support,“ said ASA CEO Sebastian Cognetta. “Since the inception of this process, we strived to be transparent, showcase our STEAM-based model, and demonstrate that ASA could complement the great efforts underway for Fontana students.”
ASA intends to begin enrollment for the 2023-24 school year, forecasting an enrollment of 630 students.
With FUSD’s authorization, ASA can pursue a facility use agreement through Proposition 39. While ASA intends to locate in the southern portion of Fontana as a charter school, ASA has no enrollment boundaries and can enroll students throughout Fontana and surrounding communities.
“This is a historic moment for both FUSD and ASA-Thrive, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. I would like to thank ASA staff and FUSD staff for working together to bring an innovative STEAM program to FUSD that can complement the outstanding programs that FUSD offers to the students of Fontana,” said ASA Thrive Board Chair Samantha Odo.
