Eloise Gómez Reyes has announced that she plans to run for a State Senate seat in 2024, but for now, she will be focused on fulfilling her current job in the State Assembly.
Reyes, a Democrat who is the Assembly majority leader, marked the start of the 2023-24 legislative cycle with a swearing-in ceremony at the Steelworkers’ Auditorium in Fontana on Feb. 11.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta administered the oath of office and former State Sen. Connie Leyva, now with KVCR, acted as the master of ceremonies for the event.
The 2023-24 session will be Reyes’ fourth term representing portions of the Inland Empire in the State Assembly, but this will be her first term representing the new 50th Assembly District (which includes Fontana). All legislative lines were redrawn last year using the most recent U.S. Census data.
“Thank you to my district for trusting me to serve you for another term,” said Reyes. “I will continue to align my work with the Inland Empire’s values. You are my neighbors and I look forward to hearing more from you and taking your words to Sacramento to fight for the resources our region deserves.”
----- THEN ON FEB. 13, Reyes officially launched her campaign for the open 29th Senate District.
In a news release, Reyes revealed a list of endorsements she has received from five state elected officials, 68 current and former legislators, and 15 current and former elected officials from communities within the 29th District.
Among the officials endorsing her are Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval and Fontana Unified School District Boardmember Mary Sandoval.
“As a daughter of immigrants who worked the fields as a 12-year old and took on three jobs after high school to put myself through college, I know all too well the struggles facing working people,” Reyes said in the news release. “That’s why throughout my career as an attorney, public servant, and Assembly Majority Leader, I’ve worked to deliver results that make a difference for our community here in the Inland Empire, and it’s why I’m committed to doing more in the State Senate. I’m honored to have earned the support of so many of our local and state leaders for this effort.”
